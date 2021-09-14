Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAR opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.86.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
