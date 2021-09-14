Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

