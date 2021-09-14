Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Plans $0.54 — Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by 62.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.64. The stock had a trading volume of 458,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

