Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

