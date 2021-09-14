Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Buys 45,000 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ruben S. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ruben S. Martin purchased 56 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $180.32.

On Monday, July 12th, Ruben S. Martin bought 485 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $1,416.20.

MMLP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 107,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,188. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.29 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,358,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.