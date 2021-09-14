Martin Tuchman Buys 100,000 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Stock

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 899,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 204,709 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after acquiring an additional 111,530 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

