Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 87.0% in August

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Marubeni stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

