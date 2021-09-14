Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 40,150 shares of company stock worth $2,310,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

