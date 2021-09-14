Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,768 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Marvell Technology worth $152,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 959,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,979,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,364,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,940,000 after buying an additional 454,378 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

