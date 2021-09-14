Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,583 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $55,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,825. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

