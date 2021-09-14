Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 731 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,561. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.22 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Several brokerages have commented on VCRA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

