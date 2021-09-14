Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.30. 6,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,356. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.38. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

