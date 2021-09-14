Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after buying an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $269.78 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $287.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.38.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

