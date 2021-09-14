MASQ Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $170,126.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00175180 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.23 or 0.99988369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.89 or 0.07139479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00863543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002857 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.