Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin Sells 200 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

