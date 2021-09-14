Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin Sells 70,450 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Match Group alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75.

Shares of MTCH traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.36. 3,545,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.