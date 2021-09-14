Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of MTNB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 168,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,850. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.64.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

