Matrix Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Matrix Trust Co cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.64. 175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,324. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

