Matrix Trust Co Sells 10,012 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Matrix Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,145. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

