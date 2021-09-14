Matrix Trust Co Sells 20,370 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matrix Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,914. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.