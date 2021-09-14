Matrix Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 174,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. 13,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

