MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

MAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

TSE:MAV opened at C$2.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.86. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$2.19 and a 1-year high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.