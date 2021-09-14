Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading 8.6% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 14,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

