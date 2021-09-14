Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.55

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 3972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

