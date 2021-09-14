MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $701,000.68 and approximately $22,059.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,625.40 or 1.00010960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00073522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00869020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.36 or 0.00429764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00304538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002208 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00071986 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

