Maxcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $977.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $678,061.84 and approximately $977.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,980.83 or 0.99878554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00075862 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.00843122 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.07 or 0.00436762 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00304766 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00072111 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.