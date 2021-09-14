Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0113

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $696,509.10 and $60.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.07 or 0.99929250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.62 or 0.00941444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.31 or 0.00438967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00308910 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002205 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00071105 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

