McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $240.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.79. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

