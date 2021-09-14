McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,502. The firm has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.