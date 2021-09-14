MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 51,990 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 13.2% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $127,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.35. 108,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

