MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.71. 90,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

