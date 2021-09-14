MCF Advisors LLC Has $13.48 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.