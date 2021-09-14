MCF Advisors LLC Has $26.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,928 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 619,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

