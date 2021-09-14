MCF Advisors LLC Has $32.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. 8,015,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.