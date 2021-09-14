MCF Advisors LLC Sells 11,271 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 596,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,985,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day moving average is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

