Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Billion

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003579 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $33.44 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00080715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00120414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00169783 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,035.65 or 1.00007353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.78 or 0.07009627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.00886180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,371,121 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.