Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and traded as high as C$8.14. Medexus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 40,981 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.57. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

