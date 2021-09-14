MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.34

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 4455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,672.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,864.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

