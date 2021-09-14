Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.75

Shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

