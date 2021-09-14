Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

