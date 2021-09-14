Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.