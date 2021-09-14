Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.
Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
