Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,162,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,158,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,533,844. Medican Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Medican Enterprises alerts:

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.