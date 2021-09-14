Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,162,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,158,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,533,844. Medican Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Medican Enterprises
