Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $220.89 and last traded at $221.80. 1,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.25.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.96.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,140. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medifast by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

