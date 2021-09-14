MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.32

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 49218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LABS shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$85.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

In other news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,560.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

