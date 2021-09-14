MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a growth of 4,258.9% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ MTAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,053. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.