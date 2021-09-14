MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,632.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $8,632.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 77.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00170243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.75 or 1.00047976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.06981034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00887061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

