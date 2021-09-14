MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Up 5.4%

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.74. 3,061,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,489,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEG. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price target (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.59.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.6799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.