MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Up 5.4%

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.74. 3,061,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,489,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEG. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price target (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.59.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
