Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $296,662.10 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $296,662.10 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00387331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,653,145 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

