MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Up 4.7%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. 48 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $565.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

