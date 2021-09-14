Melon Market Cap Hits $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00065073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00142703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.68 or 0.00813728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044072 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.