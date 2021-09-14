Meme Price Reaches $524.28 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $524.28 or 0.01112593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.10 or 0.00435245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002472 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006652 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 186.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

